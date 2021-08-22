Analysts Set STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) PT at $239.83

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.83.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $214.90. 621,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,222. STERIS has a 1 year low of $151.79 and a 1 year high of $226.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. STERIS had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that STERIS will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 25.93%.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in STERIS by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

