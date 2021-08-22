Analyzing Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) and Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN)

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Golden Minerals -68.30% -62.46% -40.73% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

6.3% of Golden Minerals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Golden Minerals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Golden Minerals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Golden Minerals currently has a consensus price target of $1.15, suggesting a potential upside of 163.64%. Given Golden Minerals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Golden Minerals is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Golden Minerals and Beadell Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Golden Minerals $5.64 million 12.59 -$9.09 million ($0.07) -6.23 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Golden Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Golden Minerals has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Golden Minerals beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo property situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the VelardeÃ±a and Chicago precious metals mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico. It also holds a 100% interest in the El Quevar advanced exploration silver property situated in the province of Salta, Argentina; and diversified portfolio of precious metals and other mineral exploration properties located in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009 as a result of reorganization. Golden Minerals Company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Golden, Colorado.

About Beadell Resources

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

