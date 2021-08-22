Analyzing Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) & American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT)

American Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:AEPT) and Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares American Energy Partners and Green Plains’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Green Plains -3.71% -5.07% -2.52%

This table compares American Energy Partners and Green Plains’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Plains $1.92 billion 0.85 -$108.78 million ($1.55) -21.79

American Energy Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Green Plains.

Volatility & Risk

American Energy Partners has a beta of 2.85, indicating that its stock price is 185% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Plains has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Energy Partners and Green Plains, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Plains 0 1 9 0 2.90

Green Plains has a consensus target price of $39.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.86%. Given Green Plains’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Green Plains is more favorable than American Energy Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.2% of Green Plains shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Green Plains shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Plains beats American Energy Partners on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Energy Partners

American Energy Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in energy production and water technology. Its subsidiaries designs, builds, and operates regional water treatment facilities. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Allentown, PA.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc. engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas. The Agribusiness and Energy Services segment includes grain procurement and its commodity marketing business, which markets, sells, and distributes ethanol, distillers grains, and corn oil produced at ethanol plants. The Food and Ingredients segment is involved in cattle food-grade corn oil operations. The Partnership segment provides fuel storage and transportation services by owning, operating, developing, and acquiring ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company was founded in June 2004 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

