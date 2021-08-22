Anfield Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $416.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $404.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

