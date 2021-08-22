Anfield Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises about 0.7% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Anfield Capital Management LLC owned 0.26% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $411,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after purchasing an additional 57,850 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIZE traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.27. 5,040 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,313. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.97. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $132.99.

