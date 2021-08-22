Anfield Capital Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 264.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,818,000 after buying an additional 4,900,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,224,000 after buying an additional 75,638 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 48.6% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,750,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,778,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 1,819,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,038,000 after buying an additional 292,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $76,636,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $39.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,373,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,809. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $39.51 and a 1 year high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

