Anfield Capital Management LLC Invests $142,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 485 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Autodesk by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 248.3% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock worth $695,363,000 after acquiring an additional 413,747 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.7% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 131,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,436,000 after acquiring an additional 34,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 9.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $4.03 on Friday, reaching $334.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,785. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $305.31. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.83 and a 52-week high of $335.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.45.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.