Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 1,755 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 182.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 261,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 23.6% during the second quarter. YCG LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. 28.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RACE traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.12. 273,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 324,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.63. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $176.03 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.78.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

