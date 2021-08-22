Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 432.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 13,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.59, for a total value of $1,395,875.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,067,095.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 6,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.83, for a total transaction of $709,160.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,125.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WMS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.48. 220,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,083. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.89. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $124.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.37). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 10.66%. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.99%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

