Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,270 DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DXC Technology during the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 714.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,387,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at about $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

DXC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 2,425,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,643,934. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.20 per share, for a total transaction of $74,984.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,414 shares of company stock valued at $764,413 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DXC Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. DXC Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.10.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

