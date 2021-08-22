Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 355,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,870 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $14,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULST. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,000.

ULST stock remained flat at $$40.45 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,888. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.04 and a 1-year high of $40.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46.

