Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 71,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 69,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,026,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,445,616. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.32.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

CL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.54.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.