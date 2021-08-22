ankrETH (aEth) Reaches Market Capitalization of $90.46 Million

ankrETH (CURRENCY:aEth) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. ankrETH has a market capitalization of $90.46 million and $107,791.00 worth of ankrETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ankrETH coin can currently be bought for $3,084.15 or 0.06161700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ankrETH has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00056743 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.36 or 0.00813849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00047686 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002112 BTC.

ankrETH Profile

ankrETH is a coin. ankrETH’s total supply is 29,330 coins. ankrETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network . ankrETH’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . ankrETH’s official website is stkr.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave interest-bearing tokens (aTokens for short) are minted upon deposit and burned when redeemed. The aTokens are pegged 1:1 to the value of the underlying asset that is deposited in Aave protocol. ATokens, such as aDai, can be freely stored, transferred, and traded. While the underlying asset is loaned out to borrowers, ATokens accrue interest in real-time, directly in your wallet! Seriously, you can watch your balance grow every minute. This page refers to the Ethereum version of the Aave ecosystem. “

