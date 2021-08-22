Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Annexon Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing a pipeline of novel therapies for patients with classical complement-mediated disorders of the body, brain and eye. The company’s product candidate includes ANX005 and ANX007, which are in clinical stage. Annexon Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Annexon alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $16.75 on Friday. Annexon has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84. The firm has a market cap of $642.06 million and a PE ratio of -5.82.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annexon will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 3,750 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $83,662.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $322,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth $3,339,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the second quarter worth $265,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 108,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 15.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 41.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 351,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 102,618 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Annexon (ANNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.