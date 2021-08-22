AnRKey X Price Up 41% Over Last Week ($ANRX)

AnRKey X (CURRENCY:$ANRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One AnRKey X coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. AnRKey X has a total market cap of $11.78 million and approximately $669,708.00 worth of AnRKey X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AnRKey X has traded 41% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00131098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.48 or 0.00157497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,538.96 or 0.99954970 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.04 or 0.00922640 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,219.12 or 0.06629037 BTC.

AnRKey X Coin Profile

AnRKey X’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 96,562,326 coins. AnRKey X’s official website is anrkeyx.io . AnRKey X’s official Twitter account is @anrkeyx and its Facebook page is accessible here . AnRKey X’s official message board is anrkeyx.medium.com

Buying and Selling AnRKey X

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnRKey X directly using U.S. dollars.

