Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,320 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,320 ($17.25) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of GBX 1,272 ($16.62).

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The stock had a trading volume of 1,103,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,811. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,457.73. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of £13.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.23%. Antofagasta’s payout ratio is 0.36%.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

