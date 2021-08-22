Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) in a report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.40.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of APLS opened at $61.25 on Thursday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($1.02). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total transaction of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after purchasing an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 382,795 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.