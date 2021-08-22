Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,802 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 6.0% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.19 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.10 and a 12-month high of $151.68. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

