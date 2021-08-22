Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.59.

AMAT opened at $127.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $116.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total value of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $3,426,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,171 shares of company stock worth $43,984,125 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after buying an additional 2,593,318 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,668,988,000 after buying an additional 1,022,540 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,995,325 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,129,606,000 after buying an additional 358,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,325,733 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,039,982,000 after buying an additional 362,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

