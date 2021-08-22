Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,716 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 53,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $447,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $2,022,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 206.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACGL. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Shares of ACGL opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

