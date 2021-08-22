Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Shares Gap Down to $7.46

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.46, but opened at $7.18. Archrock shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Archrock alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 2.20.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Archrock’s payout ratio is 126.09%.

In related news, major shareholder Jdh Capital Holdings, L.P. sold 137,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total transaction of $1,331,872.15. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archrock by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,274,971 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Archrock by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,398 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 152,410 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Archrock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Archrock by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 101,124 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 32,277 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Archrock by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 41,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.