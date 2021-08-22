Archrock (NYSE:AROC) versus DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Financial Review

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) and Archrock (NYSE:AROC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and Archrock’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $754.00 million 5.46 $312.00 million N/A N/A Archrock $874.97 million 1.29 -$68.44 million $0.46 15.87

DT Midstream has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Archrock.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and Archrock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream N/A N/A N/A Archrock 4.53% 5.77% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DT Midstream and Archrock, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 0 1 4 0 2.80 Archrock 0 1 1 0 2.50

DT Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.92%. Archrock has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.38%. Given Archrock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Archrock is more favorable than DT Midstream.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of DT Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.9% of Archrock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Archrock shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Archrock beats DT Midstream on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc. offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers ancillary services, including water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Detroit, Michigan. As of July 1, 2021, DT Midstream, Inc. operates independently of DTE Energy Company.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc. engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services. The Aftermarket Services segment sell parts and components, provides operations, maintenance, overhaul and reconfiguration services to customers. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

