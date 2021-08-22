Areion Asset Management Co Ltd Lowers Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Areion Asset Management Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 61.4% of Areion Asset Management Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $258,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,037 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 30.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 22,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $15,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total value of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,492,715.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $707.60, for a total transaction of $22,112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,650,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,675 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,117. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $875.00 target price (up from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla stock opened at $680.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $667.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $329.88 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.