Arizona State Retirement System Has $17.98 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,608 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $17,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 48.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $928,911,000 after buying an additional 1,099,348 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $291,008,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 19.7% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,508,976 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $695,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 118.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 683,414 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $189,016,000 after purchasing an additional 370,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $334.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $335.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.31.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.