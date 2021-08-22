Arizona State Retirement System Has $27.68 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,502,000 after buying an additional 575,677 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 147.8% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,853,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,510,000 after buying an additional 3,491,166 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,951,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,178,000 after buying an additional 843,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,471,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,313,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 35,187.0% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,840,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,050,000 after buying an additional 2,832,554 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI stock opened at $437.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $446.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

