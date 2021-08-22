Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $19,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,520,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,109,000 after purchasing an additional 364,854 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 715,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,804,000 after purchasing an additional 118,041 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,894,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,783,000 after buying an additional 94,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,156,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,927.72.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,786.54 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $959.87 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,730.80 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,602.34.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

