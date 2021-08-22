Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,324 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,563 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $23,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 150.1% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,160 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 33.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 112,671 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.0% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 261,211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,836,000 after buying an additional 21,477 shares during the last quarter. 70.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Argus upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

