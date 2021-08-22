Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $24,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,338,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,850,000 after purchasing an additional 83,686 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 34,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $48.47 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.