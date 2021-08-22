Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 377,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,453 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $20,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 112,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 25,341 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,786,000 after acquiring an additional 46,506 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 111,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

TFC stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

