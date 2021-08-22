Ark Market Capitalization Tops $170.07 Million (ARK)

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 22nd. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002635 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $170.07 million and approximately $8.82 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00011176 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000068 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,420,254 coins and its circulating supply is 131,299,357 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

