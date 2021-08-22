ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 12.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,499 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $54,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of ARKW opened at $145.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.38. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $97.38 and a 1 year high of $191.13.

