Arkadios Wealth Advisors Boosts Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,587,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,884,000 after purchasing an additional 129,214 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,227,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,962,000 after buying an additional 181,784 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,874,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,876,000 after buying an additional 241,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,883,000 after buying an additional 59,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,231,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after buying an additional 243,905 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $160.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

