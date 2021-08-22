Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $63,000 Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 1,237.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AMERCO were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

UHAL stock opened at $644.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.13. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $345.19 and a 1 year high of $666.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $590.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

