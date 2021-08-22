Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $52,000 in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 23.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $50.13 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $33.77 and a 52-week high of $55.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

