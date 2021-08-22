Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 320 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 178.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $45,134,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,034,000 after purchasing an additional 349,637 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $21,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FRT. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.15.

NYSE FRT opened at $116.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.94. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $230.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.64 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

