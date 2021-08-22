Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 7,404 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,404 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,524,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,041,000 after purchasing an additional 161,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 917,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,632,000 after purchasing an additional 105,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 791,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 86,489 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 753,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,686,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 752,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,553,000 after buying an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of EFG opened at $109.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.75. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.