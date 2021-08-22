Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will report earnings per share of $3.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55. Arrow Electronics posted earnings per share of $2.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $118.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.99. Arrow Electronics has a 12 month low of $74.35 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total transaction of $345,738.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrow Electronics (ARW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.