ASD Achieves Market Cap of $324.92 Million (BTMX)

ASD (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 22nd. One ASD coin can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. ASD has a total market capitalization of $324.92 million and $4.14 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ASD has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00056689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014836 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.26 or 0.00811882 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00047585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00101782 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 743,385,577 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

