Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Acquires 21,524 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,121 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Abbott Laboratories worth $108,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after buying an additional 6,413,312 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 34.3% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,264,572 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $726,252,000 after buying an additional 1,600,139 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $139,831,000. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABT opened at $126.32 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

