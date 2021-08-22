Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Decreases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,953,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,682 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $123,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $162,000. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $246,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 130,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $52.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $64.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

