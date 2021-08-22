Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,593 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $197,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,317,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 52,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PG shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.58.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 8,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $1,255,464.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 13,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $1,930,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 522,511 shares of company stock worth $74,569,260. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $355.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $146.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

