Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 22,436 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 745,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,436 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $97,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist increased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.76.

SPG opened at $128.77 on Friday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $136.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.47%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

