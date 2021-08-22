Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 29,838 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,838 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $71,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 517,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS opened at $193.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.58. The company has a market capitalization of $168.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.63 and a 52 week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

