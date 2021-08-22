Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) will report $2.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. Autoliv reported sales of $2.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year sales of $8.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.40) EPS. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other Autoliv news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

ALV stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.72. 466,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.07. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

