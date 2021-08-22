Automata Network (ATA) Trading 10.8% Higher This Week

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One Automata Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001349 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Automata Network has a market cap of $112.35 million and $83.53 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00055066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.76 or 0.00129761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.30 or 0.00155680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,396.02 or 1.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.65 or 0.00911034 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,224.20 or 0.06665943 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars.

