Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $54.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Avangrid in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Avangrid stock opened at $54.89 on Thursday. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 87.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

