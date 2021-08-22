AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVEVA Group plc (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AVEVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$55.89 during trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $68.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.43.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

