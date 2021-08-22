Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 464,519 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Avinger worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 335.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avinger by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 173,952 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Avinger in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company.

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.30 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Avinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avinger, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

