AVJennings Limited (AVJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AVJennings’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.
AVJennings Company Profile
