AVJennings Limited (AVJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 7th

AVJennings Limited (ASX:AVJ) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is an increase from AVJennings’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.82.

AVJennings Company Profile

AVJennings Limited engages in the development of residential properties in Australia. It is involved in the land and apartment development, and integrated housing activities. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia. AVJennings Limited is a subsidiary of SC Global Developments Pte.

