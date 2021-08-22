B. Riley Downgrades Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) to Neutral

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $58.00. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen downgraded Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

NASDAQ OTRK opened at $11.50 on Friday. Ontrak has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.67. The company has a market cap of $214.62 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ontrak will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $333,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 99,693 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $2,703,674.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,987 shares of company stock worth $11,567,157. Insiders own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ontrak during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

